Barcelona's squad is in ahead of their preseason friendly against Gimnastic on Saturday with some notable names included and some others missing. Lionel Messi is in the squad after his transfer saga before the campaign saw him stay at Barca despite wanting to leave. He was linked with a move to Manchester City to reunite with former coach Pep Guardiola. But the sides weren't able to facilitate a move with his 700 million euro release clause still in effect.

Here's a look at the Barca squad for Saturday's friendly:

Some of the notables not included are strikers Luis Suarez and Ansu Fati, and midfielder Arturo Vidal. Suarez has been linked with a move to Juventus over the summer, though nothing feels imminent after the player posted a photo of himself on line looking quite happy in training. As a player who is aging and with a history of injuries, resting Suarez here makes a lot of sense.

Fati, who became Spain's youngest goal scorer last week, is out after picking up a hip injury in training.

Meanwhile, Vidal is on his way out of the club, according to CBS Sports HQ contributor Fabrizio Romano. Vidal is set to join Inter Milan on a free transfer.

La Liga officially starts on Saturday, but Barca's participation is delayed due to the club playing in the Champions League in August. Barca lost 8-2 to eventual champion Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.