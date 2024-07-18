While Argentina lifted the Copa America title for the second consecutive time defeating Colombia 1-0 in extra time last weekend, they had to rally to do so without their talisman Lionel Messi who was forced off the field with an ankle that swelled to almost comical proportions. Now that he has returned to Inter Miami, he was spotted watching the Herons defeat Toronto FC in a boot on Wednesday.

He has already been ruled out of Miami's next match against the Chicago Fire while he works on recovering but there is no date set for the Argentine's return to play as his injury will continue to be evaluated weekly according to Tata Martino.

"The club's medical report is out and the information is that regarding the times, it will surely be evaluated week by week," Martino said. "We are going to see just how his recovery is without taking any kind of risk."

Messi didn't even travel to Argentina for the celebrations of their Copa America title in order to stay home and ensure that he could recover swiftly.

What happened during Copa America, and what could it mean?

Messi could be seen in tears on the sideline when he exited the Copa America final and Lautaro Martinez celebrated the winning goal by going to hug his captain, but the match is a picture that we've been seeing far too often lately. It's the second injury that Messi picked up during Copa America alongside a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Argentina's final group stage game against Peru. Returning for the knockouts against Ecuador, Messi still wasn't 100% before now picking up another injury.

It seems likely, although he hasn't said anything publicly, that Messi would like to play for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup in the United States and he has been excellent for Inter Miami when available accumulating 12 goals and nine assists in league play. It's not a question of if Messi can still do it when he's on the pitch, but more, how much longer will he be out there?

Recently turning 37, Messi will be 39 by the 2026 World Cup and these persistent leg injuries are adding up quickly. Just this season, Messi has already missed five matches due to various injuries and another for rest. In only a half season for Miami in 2023, Messi also missed another six matches including the U.S. Open Cup final due to leg injuries. He had an issue that cropped up on international duty with Argentina and then never fully healed before the end of the season.

Combine that with all the miles on his legs and a shortened break before joining Miami in the first place due to leaving Paris Saint-Germain at season's ending and we could only be seeing the tip of the iceberg of Messi's injury concerns as opposed to something that rest will fix. Messi has been very conscious of what his body can and can't do at this stage of his career motioning to the bench immediately during the Copa America final when he could no longer carry on.

"Leo (Messi) was born to be on a soccer field," Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said following the Copa America final. "He never wants to leave because he doesn't want to abandon his teammates."

It's clear that Messi wants to give his all for Argentina and Inter Miami but he may have to make a choice if these injuries continue to accumulate. Does he move into a super sub role for Miami to preserve himself for the 2026 World Cup or possibly follow in Angel Di Maria's footsteps and retire from his illustrious international career? While it's not clear what Messi will do, continuing down this path of balancing significant Major League Soccer travel demands with international duty could take the decision out of his hands.

When could Messi play for Argentina next?

Argentina will return to World Cup qualifiers against Chile on Sept. 5 before also facing Colombia again on Sept. 10. With around 50 days until that international break, there is a chance that Messi could make those matches if his recovery is on track but during Copa America, a rusty Messi wasn't particularly effective. Just being able to be on the pitch could hurt an Argentina side that has plenty of depth to win without their talisman so it could be in Messi's best interest to take an extended break even if he is able to appear for Argentina.