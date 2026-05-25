Lionel Messi injury: Argentina superstar hurt, heads straight to tunnel days before 2026 FIFA World Cup

As Major League Soccer begins to take a break for the World Cup, there's a spot of concern for Inter Miami, and by extension, the Argentina national team, as Lionel Messi left the Herons' 6-4 victory against the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute on Sunday. He appeared to grab at his hamstring before interim manager Guillermo Hoyos withdrew the Argentine number 10 for Mateo Silvetti. When Messi was taken out, he went straight down the tunnel to be examined.

Already registering two assists during a match that saw a league-record eight goals scored in a half, the 38-year-old continues to show what he can bring to a game ahead of an attempt to win back-to-back World Cups with his nation. Argentina won't play their first game of the World Cup until June 16 against Algeria, so there is time to recover if Messi is hurt, without him needing to miss group stage games. Their other group stage games see La Albiceleste face Austria on June 22 before closing out the group stage facing Jordan on June 27.

A player who knows his body, the substitution could be precautionary before Messi does more damage trying to play more than he should when already feeling pain.

Before the group stage kicks off, Argentina will also face Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9, as Lionel Scaloni will have tune-up friendlies to get ready for the World Cup, where he'll be able to determine where Messi's fitness is ahead of time. With MLS going on a break for the tournament, Messi will enter the World Cup having scored 12 goals and assisted eight more in only 13 appearances.

Messi missing time for Argentina wouldn't be anything new, despite it not happening all that much. He has been rested at times by Scaloni and came out of the 2024 Copa America final with an injury. Argentina went on to beat Colombia 1-0 thanks to an extra time goal from Lautaro Martinez, with Messi winning that competition for the second time.