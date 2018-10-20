Lionel Messi injury: Barcelona star falls awkwardly on arm, could miss El Clasico

Lionel Messi could be set to miss midweek Champions League action, next weekend's El Clasico against Real Madrid and more after picking up a nasty injury on Saturday against Sevilla. The Barcelona superstar was taken off in the first half after landing awkwardly on his arm with his team up 2-0 against Sevilla, with Messi scoring one.

Here's how it happened:

Messi appeared to be in significant pain as he exited the pitch, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if he misses some time. It is unclear at this time if there is anything broken, but it puts his status for the near future up in the air. The club should be releasing information in the coming days detailing the injury and his timetable.

More to come as information becomes available.