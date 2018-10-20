Lionel Messi injury: Barcelona star fractures arm after awkward fall, to miss three weeks
Barcelona held a 2-0 first-half lead over Sevilla before disaster struck their superstar
Lionel Messi is set to miss midweek Champions League action, next weekend's El Clasico against Real Madrid and more after picking up a nasty injury on Saturday against Sevilla. The Barcelona superstar was taken off in the first half after landing awkwardly on his arm with his team up 2-0 against Sevilla, with Messi scoring one.
Barcelona announced shortly after the match that Messi had a fracture in the radial bone, adding that he's expected to miss three weeks.
Here's how it happened:
Messi appeared to be in significant pain as he exited the pitch, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if he misses some time. It is unclear at this time if there is anything broken, but it puts his status for the near future up in the air. The club should be releasing information in the coming days detailing the injury and his timetable.
More to come as information becomes available.
