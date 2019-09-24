Lionel Messi injury: Barcelona star taken off at halftime in first La Liga start of the season

After missing most of the season so far due to injury, Lionel Messi made his first start in La Liga on Tuesday against Villarreal and only lasted one half. Messi was taken off at half time of the match which Barca won 2-1. Just after the half-hour mark, Messi picked up an injury that resulted in him exciting the field to receive medical attention. Ousmane Dembele came on to replace him to start the second half.

It appeared that the medical staff was working on his left thigh or groin area when he came off the field. He missed more than a month at the start of the season with a calf injury suffered in early August.

Barcelona takes on Getafe this weekend in La Liga, and Inter Milan next week in the Champions League. Both games can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free). An update is expected to come shortly, potentially when coach Ernesto Valverde speaks in his post-match press conference. If Messi is expected to recover in the next few days, don't be surprised if he's rested this weekend ahead of the visit from Inter Milan, though him being taken off could also have been precautionary.

Barca opened up the Champions League last week with a goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund.

CBS Sports will update this story as more info becomes available.