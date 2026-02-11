Only 10 days before their MLS regular season opener, Inter Miami may be without star man Lionel Messi. The club announced that the Argentine number 10 has suffered a hamstring strain during their most recent friendly, a 2-2 draw against Barcelona SC in Ecuador. Messi scored a goal and assisted another in that match, but the Herons are rightfully being cautious with his return to play, treating it as a day-to-day injury.

"Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, February 11, due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then," Miami said in a statement.

Miami open their season with quite a challenge, travelling to the LA Memorial Coliseum to face Heung-min Son, Denis Bouanga, and Los Angeles FC on Feb. 21 in a match of two of the top contenders for MLS Cup. There's a chance that Miami will have to do that without the reigning MLS MVP as Messi looks to win the award for the third consecutive season.

At 38 years old and also looking to lead Argentina at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, it's critical for manager Javier Mascherano and Miami to not push Messi because having him for the full season is more important than having him for the first game. It's a long season in MLS, and the more games in the long run that the Herons can have with Messi available the better.

This will be a good time to ensure that new singing German Berterame is set to lead the line while improving creativity around the squad. Last season, Messi tallied the second-most goal contributions in league history with 48 from 29 goals and 19 assists, while also becoming the second player in league history to lead the league in both goals and assists alongside Sebastian Giovinco when he was with Toronto FC.

The Herons will take part in three competitions this season, which is an improvement from last season when they were in four due to Club World Cup commitments. They enter the Concacaf Champions Cup in the round of 16 and will also take part in the Leagues Cup and MLS play. Between all those competitions, Mascherano will need his entire squad at his disposal, especially when MLS doesn't pause for international breaks except during the World Cup.

In April, the Herons are also set to open their new home, Miami Freedom Park, which is another part of their history that they'll want Messi on the field for. He signed a contract extension through 2028 from the grounds of the new stadium and will be one of many draws for the club, having their games properly in Miami instead of their current stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The soccer-specific complex will help usher in a new era for the club after Messi already helped take them to a new level, bringing two trophies and a Club World Cup knockout stage appearance.