Paris Saint-Germain's week is going from bad to worse with as Lionel Messi could miss next week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich because of a hamstring issue, according to L'Equipe. This comes just 24 hours after losing away at Olympique de Marseille in the Coupe de France in the match where he reportedly picked up the knock.

The French champions are already doing without the injured Kylian Mbappe while Neymar, Marco Verratti, and Sergio Ramos have only just returned to action after injuries and suspension so losing the Argentine FIFA 2022 World Cup winner for AS Monaco in Ligue 1 this weekend is a blow. It could be even worse if he is not ready in time for the UCL return.

To be potentially without Messi and Mbappe against the German giants next week would make life extremely difficult for Christophe Galtier's men in the opening leg against Julian Nagelsmann's Bundesliga leaders. According to L'Equipe, Messi has a hamstring problem which has already ruled him out of Saturday's trip to face Mbappe's formative club Monaco in the principality.

The 35-year-old picked up the injury in the 2-1 loss to Marseille at Stade Velodrome which will deprive Les Parisiens of a Coupe de France title for a second consecutive season. PSG remain confident that he will be fit for their Valentine's Day showdown with Bayern on Paramount+ and CBS.

The Ligue 1 leaders are expected to officially confirm Messi's injury when Galtier faces the press on Friday during a busy and difficult run of games. Next up for PSG after Bayern is a visit from Lille OSC before another trip to Marseille to finish a hellish February at Stade Velodrome where Messi suffered this problem.

Here's a look at PSG's upcoming schedule:



All times Eastern