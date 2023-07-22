Some of the world's biggest stars converged to DRV PNK Stadium for the Inter Miami debut of Lionel Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who shocked the soccer world by announcing he'd join the MLS side last month. Messi didn't start the Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul, but that didn't keep the likes of LeBron James and Serena Williams from making the trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

James, who famously made his own huge free-agent move to Miami in 2010 with the Miami Heat, arrived before the game to share a hug and conversation with Messi.

A fellow member of the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers came in the form of Tristan Thompson, who joined his former sister-in-law and reality star Kim Kardashian for the game.

Serena Williams, the greatest women's tennis player of all time, also appeared, and another GOAT in Tom Brady is reportedly on the way.

Messi mania has overtaken South Florida and seemingly the entire U.S., leading to a sell-out crowd for Friday's game, a spike in Inter Miami's overall ticket sales and an overwhelming demand for the club's jerseys and gear.

Inter Miami will hope Messi makes as big of an impact on the pitch as he's had off it, as the club currently has an MLS-worst 5-3-14 record with 14 games remaining this season.