In preparation for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut, which is expected to be on July 21st at DRV PNK Stadium against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup play, demand for everything Messi is rising by the day. It's something that has followed the Argentine superstar everywhere that he has gone with lines stretching for miles outside of the Paris Saint-Germain team store and Adidas also not being able to keep up with demand for his Argentina jersey after winning the World Cup.

It's something that they're preparing for as demand for his jersey will be high but it's not something that can be procured via official channels right now. Even going onto Inter Miami's website, if someone tries to customize a jersey with Messi's name and number, the site brings up an error that it's unable to customize the item for you and to please try again. You can do "Me$$i" though. It will run you around $200.

There have been some spotted, including at recent retirement games he played in down in Argentina for former national team teammates Juan Roman Riquelme and Maxi Rodriguez. Some are also visible in Miami. Wherever it is, it can be tricky to tell whether they are counterfeits or not.

There was also one spotted at a recent Miami Marlins game.

This is down to a few things. While Messi has verbally agreed to a deal to join the Herons, he has yet to officially sign a contract as final details are currently being ironed out. With Messi's deal including licensing agreements with Adidas and Apple, it takes longer than an average contract to resolve. Not to mention he's under contract with PSG until June 30.

Along with the contract comes an agreement for Messi's image rights. Even when Miami and Major League Soccer use images currently, the "e" in Messi's name is left out to keep it within compliance. Mas even tweeted an image of a jersey that appeared to spell Messi but just showed the last two letters.

Image rights can be tricky with players as sometimes even they don't have 100 percent of their own rights due to various sponsorship deals so it's quite tricky to negotiate with Messi. Being a global superstar, Messi already has various endorsement deals across the globe which need to be taken into account for his MLS deal. But once everything is settled, everyone will need to be quick to jump on jerseys as even with Adidas' best preparation, there could be delays.