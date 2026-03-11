The round of 16 is when tournament play heats up, and for Inter Miami and Nashville SC, teams who have plenty of history, that'll certainly be the case, meeting in the round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Not only did the duo meet in the MLS Cup Playoffs last season with the Herons advancing, but Miami also knocked Nashville out of the Champions Cup in 2024, so it's a chance for B.J. Callaghan and an improved side to get some revenge at an important time. It will be the 20th meeting between the two sides as Miami have been the most frequently played side in Nashville history.

Unbeaten at home in their history in Champions Cup play, Nashville will hope to keep that run going, but their only draw came when facing Miami in the Champions Cup, showing how tough this fixture is.

How to watch Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Wednesday, March 11 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 11 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : GEODIS Park -- Nashville, Tennessee

: GEODIS Park -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS2 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Nashville +160; Draw +275; Inter Miami +150

Since away goals are the first tiebreaker in the Champions Cup, it's critical that Nashville focus on their defense as much as their attack, hosting Inter Miami in the first leg of this tie. Allowing two goals as the home team can create a situation where you almost need to score three in the away leg, which is unique to Concacaf since most tournaments have moved away from the away goals rule for two-legged ties.

Plenty has changed since these teams last met, with Cristian Espinoza joining Nashville's attack and German Berterame leading the line for Miami, but it will still come down to the stars of each side, Lionel Messi and Sam Surridge, who both competed for the Golden Boot last campaign. Picking up right where they left off, the duo will keep each other's defense on their toes.