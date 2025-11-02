After an embarrassing first-round elimination in the MLS Cup Playoffs last season, Inter Miami find themselves in the exact same tricky situation. A year after their shock elimination to Atlanta United in the opening round, the Herons will go to a decisive Game 3 for a second straight year in their opening series, this time facing Nashville SC. Inter Miami fell 2-1 in Game 2 on Saturday night in Tennessee.

A 3-1 win in Game 1 saw all the momentum shift to Lionel Messi and company after the Argentine scored two goals. But with the rain coming down in Nashville, a slow start doomed Javier Mascherano's side, who gave the hosts a penalty kick within the first 10 minutes and conceded again right before halftime.

Messi, who just signed a contract extension with the club, did scored a late consolation goal, but it won't matter ahead of their Friday night meeting in Fort Lauderdale for Game 3.

Both teams finished with 10 shots, with Nashville putting five on target. Inter Miami put four of theirs on target and completed 226 more passes than the hosts, who defended well with their physicality and were able to see out the game with patience passing and quality spacing, not letting Miami's aging attackers to do much.

Another first-round elimination would mean a serious blow to the Herons' plans and Mascherano's tenure as coach, having fully expected to claim an MLS Cup this season with their high-powered attack, boosted by the summer addition of Argentina international Rodrigo de Paul. Last season, the club moved on from Tata Martino shortly after the loss to Atlanta United.