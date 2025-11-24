Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are now 90 minutes from their first MLS Cup appearance in their history after defeating FC Cincinnati 4-0 at TQL Stadium on Sunday. As has been the case during the playoffs, the Herons have been able to lean on their talisman in Messi, who opened the scoring with a header in the first half before he added a hat trick of assists, being involved in all four goals. That's his sixth goal of the MLS Cup playoffs so far, but this game was far from a solo effort by the Argentine.

With Luis Suarez available following his suspension, manager Javier Mascherano was left with an important choice of putting him back in the lineup or continuing on with 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti. Mascherano continued with Silvetti, and he put in a professional performance, assisting Messi's opening goal before adding to Miami's lead with a lovely finish of his own to make it 2-0. With only six appearances for Inter Miami following his move from Newell's Old Boys in August, you would've thought that Silvetti was leading the line the entire season with how his movement synced up with Messi and Tadeo Allende while Suarez looked on from the bench.

As Suarez is 38, we could be seeing the future of the nine for Inter Miami taking hold in the playoffs now. Silvetti already has a goal and two assists in two playoff appearances, and it'd be hard for Mascherano to take him out of the XI with the Eastern Conference final on the line. Miami have yet to win a trophy this season, so capping things off with an MLS Cup title would be a sweet way to end the season, and there's a chance that they may be able to continue things at Chase Stadium to also close the stadium out on a high with the new Miami Freedom Park set to open in 2026.

If New York City FC defeat the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night, Miami will not only host the Eastern Conference final, but they'll have hosting priority for the remainder of the playoffs due to having more points in the Supporters' Shield standings than any of the remaining teams outside of the Union. If the Union win, they'd host the final.

Playing home or away hasn't been an issue for the Herons, who have found their balance during these playoffs. New the end of the season, Mascherano gave Rocco Rios Novo the starting job at goalkeeper over Oscar Ustari, and he has run away with it, and when it has mattered, key decisions by the manager have made the difference. Miami have gone more than 200 minutes without conceding a goal during the playoffs, and changes such as Rios Novo are the reason behind that.

Messi may be what powers this team, evident by being invovled in every Miami goal this postseason, but for the supporting cast to keep him in the playoffs, Mascherano has done an excellent job responding to adversity. This win also extends the careers of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who will retire at the end of the season, while giving Evander and FC Cincinnati a long offseason to think about the opportunities missed during this playoff run. But Miami will march on with nothing but winning the MLS Cup on their minds. With Messi's supporting cast on all cylinders, they just may get there too.