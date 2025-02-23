Javier Mascherano may be figuring out how big his job is after Inter Miami drew their MLS season opener to New York City FC 2-2 on Saturday. Jubilation from Lionel Messi's assist to Tomas Aviles five minutes in faded as the young defender picked up a red card less than 20 minutes later, leaving Miami with only 10 players for the remainder of the match. The Herons would then allow two goals before also picking up what could be a major injury for their thin roster. New signing Telasco Segovia provided some hope deep into stoppage time with a golazo chip from close, but it wouldn't be enough to pull out a victory.

Fafa Picault left the match with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Robert Taylor, but it wasn't enough for Miami to overturn the clash despite Messi trying his best. NYCFC keeper Matt Freese was forced into strong saves during the match but with reports emerging that Miami are looking to move Julian Gressel, it's clear that this team isn't complete.

The defense was an issue last season and growth is expected from Aviles with him entering his second season, but his youth still showed with a reckless red card. While it won't impact his availability for Miami's midweek Concacaf Champions Cup match with Sporting Kansas City, Mascherano has a few things to think about.

Drake Callender, Hector Martinez and Yannick Bright were already injured coming into the season and new signing Maximiliano Falcon has yet to debut in defense. If Falcon can't add enough to bring this team above average defensively, that's when Messi will need to outdo his MVP numbers for Miami to live up to expectations.

The Herons are expected to win every competition that they're in and compete in the Club World Cup, and while those may be unrealistic expectations, that's what happens when Messi is in the team. Miami will need to go from being Messi and some guys to a coherent team and they're not there yet. The goal from Segovia shows that it could happen sooner than later but when the Herons are in three competitions, time isn't on their side.