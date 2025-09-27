It's a missed opportunity for Inter Miami as they went north of the border and drew against Toronto FC, 1-1, on Saturday. Chasing the Supporters' Shield, Toronto denied Miami a chance to pick up three necessary points in the race for the top spot in MLS. The Herons still have a game in hand on most of the league, but now, the Philadelphia Union can go six points clear atop the league by the end of the matchday.

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson had an impressive match, saving six shots, three of those on Lionel Messi, who put four shots on target for an xG of 0.73. Near the end of the first half, Tadeo Allende put the Herons ahead, and it would've seemed like they'd leave with all three points.

But the defense had other ideas, and in the second half of play, Toronto midfielder Djordje Mihailovic found space in the box, and right back Richie Laryea did an excellent job keeping the ball in play and finding him for the equalizer, which keeper Oscar Ustari could do nothing about. It's yet another defensive breakdown for Miami, and these are moments that have plagued them all season. The attack has masked those flaws, but as we reach the business end of the MLS season, Miami will have to clean these mistakes up.

Losing to Atlanta United in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs will still loom in the memories of this team, especially after it caused an overhaul of the squad and coaching staff. After adding Rodrigo De Paul during the summer, these defensive lapses were supposed to be cleaned up, but they're still worrisome. A team with Messi and Luis Suarez shouldn't be losing the xG battle to a Toronto FC side who are close to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Miami still control their fate in the Supporters' Shield, but if they don't win out, it will lead to more disappointment in a season that hasn't lived up to expectations domestically.

Getting through to the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup is something that no MLS team has done before, but when that's coupled with falling in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup, Javier Mascherano's men will need to win multiple trophies to meet preseason expectations. It's the nature of being a team filled with stars, but in drawing Toronto, Miami showed that at times, they can still play like a collection of individuals. If that happens during the playoffs, it will only be met with another season of disappointment.