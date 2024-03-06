It's a busy summer upcoming for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. Not only will he be involved in league play and the Leagues Cup for the Herons but also the Copa America where Argentina will look to retain their title, but things may not stop there. Argentina U-23 manager Javier Mascherano, Messi's former national team and club teammate at Barcelona, has revealed that he invited Messi to join the Olympic squad for Argentina although he does also acknowledge that it isn't an easy proposition with the two tournaments essentially taking place back to back.

"We have made the invitation for him to join us in the games," Mascherano said to Tyc Sports. "We agreed to talk again ... [Inter Miami] just started the season ... It is not an easy situation."

While this doesn't confirm that Messi will take part in both tournaments, it does open the door for things that could cause quite an issue for Inter Miami. The Herons will already be without Messi during the March international break when Argentina will face El Salvador and Costa Rica but then there is another friendly when they will face Guatemala in June. The Olympics run from July 26 until August 11 while Copa America would see Argentina in action from June 20 until July 14.

It would be almost impossible for Messi to take part in the group stage of the Leagues Cup during that window as that is from July 21-31 which would be a time that Messi would need a rest. With a domestic season that already has plenty of matches and travel, adding another tournament to Messi's travel commitments and schedule at 36 could be too much risk.