A set of Lionel Messi jerseys has recently sold for a jaw-dropping price at auction. Six of Messi's game-worn jerseys from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar went for $7.8 million at Sotheby's.

The jerseys were worn in Argentina's group stage matches against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the knockout round clashes with Australia, Croatia and the Netherlands, and the final against France. The only jersey missing from the collection, per Yahoo Sports, is the one from Argentina's group stage win over Poland.

With a price tag of $7.8 million, that doesn't sound like a bargain, but someone got a real steal. The estimated price at Sotheby's was originally $10 million, so congratulations to whoever just saved $2.2 million on several pieces of World Cup lore.

In the 2022 World Cup, Messi led Argentina to its third World Cup and its first since 1986. In the team's seven matches, Messi scored seven goals, including a pair of tallies in the final against France. Messi even converted his shot in the penalty shootout, which Argentina won 4-2.

Messi was already an Argentinian soccer legend before the 2022 World Cup, but he cemented his legacy with that performance, which earned him the Golden Ball as the best player in the World Cup finals.

Since that World Cup, Messi ended his time at Paris Saint-Germain with a Ligue 1 title before making the move to the MLS with Inter Miami.