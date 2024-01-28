After stops in San Salvador and Dallas, Inter Miami have now landed in Riyadh for the next portion of their globe-trotting preseason tour. The MLS club will play the first of their two-match series in Saudi Arabia on Monday against Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal. Miami's ex-Barcelona group consisting of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are all in attendance and will provide plenty of starpower without their former teammate and current Al-Hila player Neymar, who continues his recovery from an ACL tear sustained in October.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date: Monday, January 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

Storylines

The early returns of Miami's preseason schedule have left a bit to be desired. The team has no wins in two games and has yet to score its first goal. The Herons will no doubt be eager to change that against Al-Hilal. It's still early days, but if the trend continues it would be a particularly worrying once since the acquisitions of Messi and Suarez were made specifically to ensure Miami would have high-profile attacking firepower.

Gerardo Martino's side will have to hope the 36-year-olds find form soon since they are running out of options up top. Facundo Farias, the 21-year-old Argentine who joined the club weeks after Messi did and served as his promising understudy last season, tore his ACL in their first preseason friendly at El Salvador and 18-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi will be out for up to three months after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. The injuries leave the team thin in attack and if they are unable to make additions, the big question for Miami in 2024 will be: Will their aging stars be enough to keep the attack going?

Prediction

Al-Hilal might be in a midseason break, but the fact that they have half a season under their belts might come in handy against a Miami team that's still in preseason. The Saudi side probably has a slight edge here but despite the top billing, this match might not be as entertaining as one might hope. Pick: Al-Hilal 1, Inter Miami 1