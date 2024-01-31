Inter Miami have another chance to pick up their first win of preseason, this time against Al-Nassr on Thursday. The match that was once billed as the latest meeting between Lionel Messi, now playing for Miami, and Cristiano Ronaldo, currently on Al-Nassr's books, will no longer be that after Ronaldo was ruled out of the encounter with an injury. Miami instead will bring the star power to the matchup -- in addition to Messi, his ex-Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are expected to play a part as the team gears up for the MLS season.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date : Thursday, Feb. 1 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 1 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ Odds: Al-Nassr +105; Draw +333; Inter Miami +150

Storylines

Miami are coming off of a 4-3 loss to Al-Hilal on Monday, a match in which the visitors snapped their scoreless run to start preseason. Suarez scored his first goal in an Inter Miami jersey while Messi converted a penalty and 19-year-old David Ruiz also got on the scoresheet. The offensive output seemed like a version of the best-case scenario for Miami, who splurged on veteran attacking talent and will have to rely on them heavily in the short and long-term with injuries to Benjamin Cremaschi and Facundo Farias.

The visitors, though, are still winless three games into their globe-trotting preseason tour and will aim to dispel concerns about their form when they face Al-Nassr. It will likely require another strong outing from the attack, as well as a good showing from the defense after a less-than-ideal performance against Al-Hilal.

Prediction

It's hard to know what to expect from one team in preseason form and another in midseason form, but after Messi and Suarez scored for the first time this offseason, they might be ready to kick off a goalscoring run. Expect Al-Nassr to have a say about things, too, making for a fairly entertaining friendly. Pick: Al-Nassr 2, Inter Miami 2