Inter Miami may not be taking part in MLS Cup playoffs but they'll have one more fixture before moving into their offseason. Facing New York City FC, the Herons will have an array of festivities to celebrate their star man, Lionel Messi, fresh off winning his eighth Balloon d'Or. Festivities will begin with a party kicking off at 6 p.m. ET before the match starts at 8 p.m.

While Messi has been dealing with fitness issues, head coach Tata Martino has confirmed that he will feature in the match before joining with Argentina for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying during the international break. With Miami's China tour canceled, the match will both be a chance to celebrate and a final chance for Martino to evaluate his squad before heading into an important offseason.

Luis Suarez already seems set to join the Herons despite his hat trick to keep Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A title race, causing fans to chant, "stay Suarez," but there will be more moves during the summer. Josef Martinez is on the way out and fringe players will be evaluated during the winter before Miami kicks off a new season with high expectations. But before all that, focus will be on Messi.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch



Date : Friday, Nov. 10 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Friday, Nov. 10 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season pass

Storylines

Not only will there be a fireworks show after the match, but it will be a fireworks show that will look to accompany the fireworks on the pitch between NYCFC and Inter Miami. During a season where Messi led Inter Miami to their first trophy in club history, there is plenty to celebrate even with the Herons missing out on a playoff berth. In 14 appearances across all competitions, Messi scored 11 goals and picked up eight assists. These are numbers that lead to the excitement for a full season of Messi in Miami because even at 36 he doesn't show many signs of slowing down so as long as mintues are managed, Messi will create goals.

Prediction

Messi is the star of the show and he'll make it known scoring a brace in the match as the Herons close out their time with this roster on a high note. Pick: Inter Miami 3, NYCFC 1