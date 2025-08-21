Despite not having their talisman Lionel Messi for the match, Inter Miami were able to get past Tigres 2-1, advancing to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup behind Luis Suarez burying two penalties to win the match. Tigres had their chances with Angel Correa scoring and another shot bouncing off both posts before being cleared by the Herons, but the absence of Messi is what will loom over the match.

Messi was left out of the squad after missing training on Tuesday after aggravating his muscular injury over the weekend. During the weekend, Messi logged 45 minutes facing the Los Angeles Galaxy, picking up a goal and an assist in victory for the Herons, but just four days later, he's out of the squad. It doesn't seem like a time to panic because with the addition of Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, Miami's squad has been strong enough to handle rotation, which showed in this match, but if Messi misses extensive time, that's when it becomes a worry.

Messi initially picked up his injury at the beginning of August, playing only 11 minutes versus Necaxa in the Leagues Cup, but he came off the bench to return facing the Galaxy. During the match, Jordi Alba also had to depart due to an injury after having his ankle stepped on by his teammate Telasco Segovia. Miami tried to see if Alba could continue in the second half, but he had to be withdrawn in the 47th minute.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano will be suspended for the Leagues Cup semifinal match after being red-carded near the end of the first half. He continued to try and direct the team, shouting instructions to the players, and could also be seen on a phone, which he may have been using to contact staff, which also isn't allowed after being red carded. Despite all that, the Herons were able to advance to the semifinals, where they'll face the winner between Toluca and Orlando City SC.

With two games remaining in August, before a slight break into September when the real end-of-season stretch begins, Mascherano will need Messi for as many league minutes as possible. The Herons have three games in hand but trail FC Cincinnati for first place in the Eastern Conference by seven points. The top of the east is within reach, but if Miami don't have a healthy Messi down the stretch, their odds of making it to the top will be slim. Now they'll also need to balance the chance to win the Leagues Cup for the second time in club history alongside that. Suarez has picked up his production with three goals and two assists in his last two Leagues Cup matches, both without Messi in the starting XI, but the Herons will need a whole team effort moving forward.