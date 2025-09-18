As Inter Miami inch closer to clinching a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs, there could be more good news coming to Javier Mascherano's side as the club is getting closer to finalizing a multiyear deal to extend Lionel Messi's contract, according to ESPN. After helping the Herons make history in the Club World Cup by becoming the first MLS team to defeat a European side in an official competition when they took down Porto, and also contending for league MVP honors, Messi has shown that he has plenty to give despite being 38 years old.

He has 20 goals and 9 assists in MLS play after scoring and assisting in Inter Miami's victory over the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, and the Herons have relied on the Argentine number 10 to keep the club at a high level. As they push for the first MLS Cup title in club history, they'll need plenty more from him this season, but it will also be reassuring to know that this won't be his last season in MLS.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, Messi has already cast doubt on whether he'll be able to suit up for Argentina when the time comes, but it is his goal to complete one final World Cup for his country. Even when speaking about those goals, Messi seemed to allude to sticking with Miami as he mentioned having a good preseason in 2026.

Injuries have taken their toll with Messi missing four games during July due to muscular injuries, but he's done nothing but score. Messi was linked to a potential move to Saudi Arabia during the summer, but that was seen as a long shot as Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has been clear on wanting to come to a deal with Messi.

The Herons are set to open their new home stadium, Miami Freedom Park, ahead of the 2026 season, and there's no better way to break in the new digs than with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul in the squad toying with MLS defenses. There's also still more for Messi to accomplish in Miami after only winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield; more silverware can be added to Messi's trophy cabinet with the Herons. He has taken the league by storm since joining on a free transfer in July of 2023, and it would be a best-case scenario for both Messi and Miami if an extension is signed to keep him stateside.