While the question of whether Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona this summer without any major hurdles is still up in the air, the Argentine superstar is reportedly acting as though he has already moved on from the La Liga club. According to a report from RAC1, Messi will not be reporting to Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the club's training facility, in a sign that he's more than made up his mind about no longer being with the team.

More specifically, the outlet reports that Messi is intentionally missing out on the COVID-19 tests required for players and team staff to take in order to be involved in training, which means he wouldn't be allowed to attend training anyway, but this was an intentional move on the Argentine's part, as he specifically informed Barcelona of this. This comes as a shock to Barca as they expected him to at least return to training for the new season, which begins on Monday, while his future gets figured out.

Messi and Barcelona are currently at an impasse with regards to whether the Argentine superstar can even leave the club this summer. The club claims that he had to inform the club of his intention to leave by June 10 in order to leave for free, so if he wants to leave, someone will have to first trigger a 700 million euro release clause.

Messi and his reps contend that the coronavirus pandemic mucked up the club's schedule for the year, so he should have been allowed to trigger the termination clause whenever the season ended, which was after an embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinal.

The Argentine superstar told the club Tuesday that he wanted out for the upcoming season. As things currently stand, Manchester City seem the likeliest to bring in Messi, but that's contingent on whether Barcelona allows him to leave in the first place.