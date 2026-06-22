Lionel Messi odds, picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for Argentina vs. Austria in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi put on a clinic in his 2026 World Cup debut, recording a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria. Messi tied Germany's Miroslav Klose for the most goals in World Cup history with 16, a record in which he could break if he's able to find the back of the net when Argentina takes on Austria on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. Messi and Argentina are -230 money line favorites against Austria, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Messi is priced at +105 (risk $100 to win $105) to score against Austria. Messi is listed at +135 to record an assist and -110 to record 2+ shots on target. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Lionel Messi betting odds

Lionel Messi anytime goal scorer (+105)

Messi was spectacular in Argentina's opening victory over Algeria, scoring his first-ever World Cup hat trick. Messi has now scored 120 international goals in his career, including 39 in the World Cup.

Lionel Messi to record an assist (+135)

Messi has recorded 61 assists for Argentina, the all-time record for international soccer. He's been a fantastic facilitator for Inter Miami this season as well, racking up seven assists in 14 matches. With Austria's game plan likely focusing on stopping Messi from scoring, he could easily record another assist on Monday.

Lionel Messi to record 2+ shots on target (-110)

Messi showed his ability to create scoring chances in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria. Austria gave up 11 shots in their 3-1 win over Jordan in the group-stage opener, including four on target. Plus, Argentina have scored two or more goals in each of their past seven matches overall.

Top Lionel Messi picks, player props for Argentina vs. Austria

Messi anytime goal scorer (-130)

Messi to record 2+ shots on target (+150)