Lionel Messi odds, picks, predictions: Best bets for Argentina vs. Spain in 2026 World Cup final on Sunday

The top two teams in the world rankings will square off in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday afternoon, as Argentina faces Spain at 3 p.m. ET in New Jersey. Argentina's high-powered attack scored twice in the final 10 minutes of its 2-1 win over England in the semifinals, with superstar Lionel Messi assisting on the second goal. Messi is facing a Spain defense that has conceded just one goal in the tournament. Spain is a -152 favorite to lift the cup, with Argentina at +130 in the latest World Cup odds from FanDuel.

You can also bet on Lionel Messi props, with Argentina's star priced at +140 to score a goal on FanDuel Sportsbook and +410 to score the first goal. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup third-place match picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top Lionel Messi picks, player props for Argentina vs. Spain

Lionel Messi anytime goal scorer (+140)

Lionel Messi to score or assist (-145)

Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target (-110)

Lionel Messi anytime goal scorer (+140)

Messi has further cemented himself as the greatest player of all time during the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals to set the career scoring record. He set the record for most goals in a World Cup at age 30 or older with seven in 2022, and he has broken his own record this year. Messi now has the most matches played (33), goals (21) and assists (12) in the World Cup. Given his track record and form this year, the plus-money option is an appealing wager.

Lionel Messi to score or assist (-145)

England's defense heavily focused on Messi late in their semifinal showdown, which gave Messi a chance to cross the ball to teammates. He recorded his fourth assist of the World Cup to clinch the win, putting him one goal contribution away from tying the most goal contributions in a World Cup since assists became official in 1966. Messi has multiple ways to get involved on Sunday, and he has been even better at the end of important matches.

Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target (-110)

Messi got off to a hot start with four shots on goal in the World Cup opener against Algeria, and he has not slowed down. The 39-year-old added four shots on target against Austria, six against Cape Verde and two against Egypt. He had four shots on target against France in the 2022 World Cup final, so he steps up when it matters the most.