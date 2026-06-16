Lionel Messi odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Argentina vs. Algeria in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi famously led Argentina to a World Cup title four years ago, and now he'll lead his squad into the 2026 World Cup looking to become the first nation to successfully repeat since Brazil in 1958-62. Messi finished with seven goals and three assists across seven matches in Qatar, and he has scored 117 international goals all-time for Argentina. Messi will take the pitch when Argentina battles Algeria in the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Messi is priced at -130 (risk $130 to win $100) to score against Algeria. Messi is listed at +125 to record an assist and -150 to record 2+ shots on target. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Lionel Messi betting odds

Lionel Messi anytime goal scorer (-130)

Messi has been a prolific goal scorer throughout his career. En route to the World Cup title in 2022, Messi racked up seven goals, including in the final against France. Messi has scored 117 international goals in his career, including 36 in the World Cup.

Lionel Messi to record an assist (+125)

Messi has recorded 61 assists for Argentina, the all-time record for international soccer. He enters the 2026 World Cup having provided seven assists in 14 matches for Inter Miami this season.

Lionel Messi to record 2+ shots on target (+150)

Messi is a creative force in the attacking third, but he could find it tough against Algeria's backline on Tuesday. Algeria have recroded a shutout in each of their past four games, which includes matches against the Netherlands and Uruguay.

Top Lionel Messi picks, player props for Argentina vs. Algeria

Messi anytime goal scorer (-130)

Messi to record 2+ shots on target (+150)