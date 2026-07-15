Lionel Messi odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Argentina vs. England in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi has Argentina two wins away from winning the first back-to-back World Cups in more than 60 years, starting with Argentina vs. England in the second 2026 World Cup semifinal on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. Messi is in an advantageous position to win the Golden Boot after France's shutout loss on Tuesday kept Kylian Mbappe at eight goals, which Messi currently has with a one-game advantage. Messi has at least a two-goal lead on all players left in the World Cup 2026, and he'll be a popular player prop option to add to his scoring total on Wednesday.

Messi is coming off his first scoreless performance in the 2026 World Cup in Argentina's 3-1 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals. He did have an assist, though. Messi has scored in Argentina's other five games, including a two-goal and three-goal performance. Messi, 39, is still proving he's one of, if not the, best in the world, and he'll have plenty of motivation for a World Cup semifinal as a top option for 2026 World Cup player prop betting. Messi is priced at +145 odds as an anytime goalscorer, +1000 odds to score at least twice and +6000 for a hat trick.

Despite Argentina having who many people consider the GOAT, England are -124 favorites to advance, with Argentina the +106 underdogs in the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Many will turn to Messi for scoring total props, but betting apps also offer his shots on goal, including 2+ (+105), 3+ (+360) and 4+ (+1100) shots. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Lionel Messi betting odds

Lionel Messi anytime goal scorer (+145)

Messi is coming off his first goalless game of the 2026 World Cup, and he hasn't failed to score in back-to-back World Cups in either of the last two tournaments. Even with Messi scoreless against Switzerland, he has scored in 11 of 13 World Cup games over the last two tournaments, and he has 21 career World Cup goals, which is a record. Argentina have scored three goals in four straight games, including all three knockout stage contests, and they've scored multiple goals in all six contests, with Messi being a key reason why. He's scored in six of seven knockout games over the last two World Cups, making Messi scoring on Wednesday a strong player prop to consider.

Lionel Messi to score 2+ goals (+1000)

Messi hasn't had odds anywhere near this high to score a brace in the World Cup 2026, but England's defense is no joke. England have allowed multiple goals just once over their last five games, and they are coming off holding a high-powered Norway offense to one goal. England blanketed Norway star Erling Haaland, holding him scoreless for just the second time this tournament, so it's no surprise to see long odds for Messi to break through twice. However, Messi is that special where this is certainly possible. He's scored multiple goals in two of six World Cup games this tournament, and he had two goals in Argentina's World Cup victory over France in last year's final. Playing Messi to score twice at these odds creates a tempting offer.

Lionel Messi to record 3+ shots on goal (+360)

Messi has at least four shots on goal in three of six games in the 2026 World Cup to clear this number with breathing room, but he's failed to reach it in back-to-back contests. England's a tough defensive test, so it won't be easy for him to reach the number, as the odds indicate, but again Messi's greatness is unquestioned. Sprinkle in the Golden Boot dangling in front of him and there's a good chance he's going to be looking for his shot often. Keep in mind Haaland only had one shot on goal against England, though.

Top Lionel Messi picks, player props for Argentina vs. England

Lionel Messi to score (+145)

Lionel Messi to have 3 or more shots on goal (+360)