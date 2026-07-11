Lionel Messi odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Argentina vs. Switzerland in 2026 World Cup

Even at age 39, Lionel Messi continues to showcase why he's still arguably the greatest player in the world today, and he looks to further prove that with Argentina vs. Switzerland in a 2026 World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. Messi had sole possession of the Golden Boot lead with eight goals entering the quarterfinals, scoring at least once in all five games of the World Cup 2026. Messi has multiple goals in two of his last four games, and he's sure to be a popular World Cup player prop option for Saturday, especially after scoring the tying goal in Argentina's wild 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16.

Argentina's offense has been rolling throughout the 2026 World Cup, scoring multiple goals in all five games, including three goals in four contests. Argentina displayed their ability to score in a hurry on Tuesday, totaling three goals in 13 minutes to erase a 2-0 deficit to win and advance to Saturday's quarterfinal. Messi is a key reason for the offensive success, with his creativity and finishing ability shining throughout the tournament, making him a tempting option for 2026 World Cup player prop betting. Messi is priced at -105 odds as an anytime goalscorer, +550 odds to score at least twice and +3000 for a hat trick.

Argentina are -150 favorites, with Switzerland the +490 underdogs and a tie priced at +250 on the 90-minute money line in the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Many will turn to Messi for scoring total props, but sports bettors can also wager on his shots on goal, including 2+ (-220), 3+ (+135) and 4+ (+360) shots. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Lionel Messi betting odds

Lionel Messi anytime goal scorer (-105)

Messi is at his best at World Cup tournaments, scoring at least once in all five games this year after scoring in six of seven games during Argentina's run to winning the 2022 World Cup. He has 21 goals in 30 career World Cup games. Argentina have talent beyond Messi, which helps him to create opportunities as teams can't just focus on stopping him. Containing Messi is easier said than done anyway, finishing with a goal and an assist on five shots (two on target) against Egypt in the Round of 16. He's also scored in all six knockout games over the last two World Cups, making Messi scoring on Saturday likely one of the most popular plays from Argentina vs. Switzerland.

Lionel Messi to score 2+ goals (+550)

Messi scored multiple goals in two of five games this World Cup, and especially once we get to the quarterfinal stage and beyond in the World Cup, that's when he is often at his best. Messi had two points in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals in 2022, including two goals in Argentina's victory over France in penalty kicks of the 2022 World Cup final. Argentina have scored 14 goals in five matches (2.8 goals per game) during this year's World Cup, with Messi's eight finishes leading the charge. Switzerland isn't an easy matchup, though, coming off back-to-back clean sheets and not allowing multiple goals in a game to any team this tournament. However, Messi is one man who can outscore many of the top teams, and those looking for a bigger payday may want to look closely at Messi scoring multiple times.

Lionel Messi to record 3+ shots on goal (+135)

Messi has at least four shots on goal in three of four games he started in the 2026 World Cup, but Switzerland does provide a tough defensive test. Switzerland have allowed only three goals in five games, including back-to-back shutouts and no more than one goal allowed in each contest. Limiting scoring also means limiting chances, and Switzerland will have eyes on marking Messi. How successful they will be is another question, and you know Messi will be aggressive in looking to create.

Top Lionel Messi picks, player props for Argentina vs. Switzerland

Lionel Messi to score (-105)

Lionel Messi to have 3 or more shots on goal (+135)