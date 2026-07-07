Lionel Messi odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Argentina vs. Egypt in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi continues to amaze in his sixth World Cup, scoring at least once in all four games and totaling seven goals entering a 2026 World Cup Round of 16 matchup of Argentina vs. Egypt on Tuesday at noon ET. Messi is tied for the Golden Boot lead despite the others he's tied with already punching their tickets into the quarterfinals. Messi has multiple goals in two of his last three games, and he's sure to be a popular World Cup player prop option for Tuesday. Messi has never won a World Cup Golden Boot, but that could change this year after he finished second in 2022 with seven goals.

Argentina suffered a scare in the Round of 32, needing extra time to defeat Cape Verde, 3-2. But scoring hasn't been an issue for Messi and Argentina in the World Cup 2026, with the team posting multiple goals in all four games (11 total). Messi is a threat to score against any team, and given his aptitude for scoring multiple goals, he'll be a tempting play for 2026 World Cup player prop betting. Messi is priced at -195 odds as an anytime goalscorer, +390 odds to score at least twice and +1800 for a hat trick.

Argentina are -280 favorites, with Egypt the +900 underdogs and a tie priced at +370 on the 90-minute money line in the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Many will turn to Messi for scoring total props, but sports bettors can also wager on his shots on goal, including 2+ (-230), 3+ (+135) and 4+ (+370) shots. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Lionel Messi betting odds

Lionel Messi anytime goal scorer (-140)

Messi has scored in each of Argentina's four World Cup games this year, and he scored in six of seven World Cup matches in 2022. Messi has 20 goals in 29 career World Cup matches, as he continues to further his case as soccer's GOAT. Messi was uber aggressive against Cape Verde, firing nine shots, with six on goal. He scored in each of Argentina's four knockout games in 2022, and it's tough to imagine him not continuing that streak on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi to score 2+ goals (+370)

Messi scored multiple goals in two of four games this World Cup, and he's certainly a player with the reputation of playing his best when the games matter most, scoring twice in Argentina's World Cup final victory over England in 2022. Even at 39, he still has the speed, quickness and shot power to defeat a defense focused around containing him, and finish with goals multiple times. Argentina are significant favorites over Egypt, so an offense that has 11 goals over four games scoring another 3+ goals certainly isn't out of the question, as is Messi finishing multiple times. Those looking for an enhanced payday may want to consider Messi to score twice at these odds.

Lionel Messi to record 3+ shots on goal (+135)

Messi has at least four shots on goal in three of four games in the 2026 World Cup, but the Egyptian defense does provide a tougher challenge than much of Argentina's path to the Round of 16. Still, Messi had six shots on target against Cape Verde in the Round of 32, showing his aggression at the point where every match could be his World Cup last. Messi, 39, is averaging 3.8 shots on goal this tournament, and he had at least three shots on goal in three of seven World Cup games in 2022, including four in the final.

Top Lionel Messi picks, player props for Argentina vs. Egypt

Lionel Messi to score (-140)

Lionel Messi to have 3 or more shots on goal (+135)