Lionel Messi is back in Paris Saint-Germain training after his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia with his family due to commercial obligations. The Argentina international returned to the French champions' Ooredoo Training Center on Monday without his teammates, who were part of Sunday's 3-1 win away at Troyes in Ligue 1.

Messi, 35, was initially suspended for two weeks, heavily fined and barred from all PSG facilities before the former Barcelona man apologized for his trip to Saudi Arabia as his contract expires. Les Parisiens' No. 30 issued a public apology for his behavior after he was punished by the French capital outfit on May 2 following his absence in training the day before.

PSG's stance has softened due to Messi's positive response to chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi reasserting authority at the summit of the Ligue 1 leaders' hierarchy. With the legendary Argentine's return to training, he could be available as soon as this week against Ajaccio,

"I was informed by the management at the start of the week of the decision to suspend Leo," said head coach Christophe Galtier on Messi last week. "I have taken the responsibility not to comment on it. We will see when Leo comes back. Obviously there will be discussions with the entire club, but also with Leo who is the most important person in the situation.

PSG also canceled half of their visiting ultras' tickets ahead of the victory in Troyes which was reportedly in reaction to last week's protest scenes outside of club offices as well as Neymar's house. The French giants later condemned the actions of those fans involved in targeting Messi, Neymar, Al-Khelaifi and Marco Verratti via an official statement.

"PSG most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday," read a club communique. "Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The Club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour."

"I can understand their anger and their disappointment," said Galtier of the ultras on Friday ahead of Sunday's trip to Troyes. "They can protest in front of here, where we work, or the club's headquarters, or after a match. However, I do not accept them going directly to a player's home.

PSG remain on course to win a historic 11th Championnat title and are six points clear of RC Lens in second place after last weekend's games. Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz scored the goals at Stade de l'Aube with four games remaining for Galtier's men against Ajaccio, Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont.