Watch Now: Latest On Lionel Messi's Departure From Barcelona ( 3:49 )

Lionel Messi is keen on a move to Manchester City should Barcelona allow him to leave this summer, according to French publication L'Equipe. This comes from unnamed sources that base this on an alleged conversation Jorge Messi, Leo's father and agent, had with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo.

The Brazilian boss of the Parisian club informed the Argentine superstar's father of the team's interest, but the response was that his son had already made up his mind on wanting to head to England, which would bring about a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

Leonardo was not the only one who contacted the Messis about coming to Paris. Neymar spoke to the Argentine superstar over the phone about joining forces in France -- Angel Di Maria, who was a teammate of Messi's on Argentina's national team, also spoke with him, according to ESPN. Oddly enough, it was Messi who was in this position last summer. He tried to lobby his Catalonian club to bring back the Brazilian winger, but to no avail. It seems that this reversed attempt was just as unsuccessful as the last one, per L'Equipe.

This all appears to corroborate another ESPN report which reveals that Manchester City are confident Messi would snub other clubs who approach him during this saga.

Messi handed in his transfer request to Barcelona on Tuesday via fax, sending shockwaves throughout the sports world. Manchester City are currently the odds-on favorite to land the 33-year-old forward, and could offer him a contract that lands him at NYCFC at the end of the year.