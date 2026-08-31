One of sports' most storied chapters is officially coming to a close. Lionel Messi announced his international retirement after two decades of representing Argentina, unequivocally leaving the national team as its best-ever player and one of the game's all-time greats. I'm Pardeep Cattry with more on Messi's decision, as well as the latest from around the soccer world.

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🇦🇷 The end of an era

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Lionel Messi announced his retirement from Argentina's national team on Monday, describing the decision as one that "still hurts deep inside" but comes at the "right moment" after two decades of representing his country.

In an eloquent and emotional letter, Messi said he made the decision two days after last month's World Cup final, in which Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second title. Messi played all 120 minutes that day in what was ultimately his final match at a World Cup, and exits the national team as one of its most successful players. His crowning achievement was leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, though he played in three World Cup finals in total and won the Copa America twice. He is also Argentina's all-time appearance and goalscoring leader with 207 caps and 125 goals, essentially acting as the personification of the national team during his spell with La Albiceleste.

Messi: "I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football. There isn't much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give … I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you! Thank you God for making me Argentine."

Messi also wrote that the recent death of his father Jorge, leaves him "even more convinced of this decision than before." The elder Messi, who was the player's longtime agent, died on Aug. 8 at the age of 68 after an illness that prevented him from attending this summer's World Cup in North America.

It is unclear if Messi will play a farewell game for Argentina, though he will continue to play for MLS' Inter Miami and is under contract until 2028. Even without a final game in Argentina's colors, which would undoubtedly be an unrivaled celebratory affair, Messi will call time on his international career as the most beloved figure in the national team's history. He made his first appearance for Argentina in 2005 at the age of 18 and was already poised to be one of the national team's greatest-ever players on talent alone. His evolution into an undeniable national hero was a slow burn – Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final and the next two Copa America finals, prompting Messi to briefly retire from the national team in 2016.

A late-career surge, though, means his second decade with the national team fully eclipsed his first. Messi's first international accolade came with the 2021 Copa America, while the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar achieved a long-awaited goal for himself and a nation waiting for their first world championship since 1986. Messi and Argentina followed that up with the 2024 Copa America title, all while he still showcased individual brilliance in his post-peak career years. He entered the 2022 World Cup at age 35 with just six World Cup goals; he now has 21 and ranks second all-time in terms of the tournament's goalscorers.

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