Lionel Messi says goodbye to Neymar via touching Instagram tribute

All signs are pointing to an exit for Neymar and Messi made his feelings known on social media

Neymar is all but gone from Barcelona, and Lionel Messi knows it. The Barcelona legend wrote a message on Instagram on Wednesday, the same day Barca acknowledged that Neymar  had asked to leave for Paris St. Germain. The message was a thank you to the player, along with a compilation of images. 

This all but confirms he is leaving and is another significant development. There appears to be no doubt the player is on his way out, and you can except the goodbyes to start piling up. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories