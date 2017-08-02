Lionel Messi says goodbye to Neymar via touching Instagram tribute
All signs are pointing to an exit for Neymar and Messi made his feelings known on social media
Neymar is all but gone from Barcelona, and Lionel Messi knows it. The Barcelona legend wrote a message on Instagram on Wednesday, the same day Barca acknowledged that Neymar had asked to leave for Paris St. Germain. The message was a thank you to the player, along with a compilation of images.
This all but confirms he is leaving and is another significant development. There appears to be no doubt the player is on his way out, and you can except the goodbyes to start piling up.
-
Barcelona confirm Neymar wants to leave
The transfer saga took another turn when Neymar returned to Barcelona
-
What to know about Neymar to PSG drama
Here's the latest and everything you should know about the Neymar transfer saga
-
MLS All-Star Game preview
Los Blancos play MLS' best on Wednesday night
-
Latest on Neymar transfer saga
The latest to know about the soap opera the entire soccer world is watching
-
USA's wild comeback vs. Brazil
This was something else by the red, white and blue
-
International Champions Cup schedule
2017 ICC featured El Clasico and the Manchester Derby
Add a Comment