Lionel Messi says he would 'love' a Neymar-Barcelona reunion, but admits it would be 'complicated'

The MSN attacking trio that Barcelona formed with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez practically won everything in sight during their time together at the Camp Nou from 2014 to 2017, scoring 131 goals combined in the 2015-16 season alone. That all ended in the summer of 2017 when Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain. As rumors swirl as to whether Neymar will be with PSG in the future, Messi has publicly chimed in on whether or not he would welcome Neymar back to the club.

"I think it is complicated how Neymar would leave PSG," Messi told Marca. "We would love him to come back, as a player and for the dressing room. We're friends. We had some good experiences together and others not so much. But PSG are not going to let Neymar walk away."

It remains to be seen if Barca would make a move to bring him back, and it's also worth pointing out that Spanish rivals Real Madrid have also reportedly expressed interest as it searches for a replacement after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The most important factor to consider is that PSG is well in the hunt to capture its first-ever Champions League title, so it would make little sense for the Parisian club to make a move in the winter transfer market.

As far as Neymar's play, he's scoring goals and overall looks happy. There's no denying he left Barcelona to be the face of a club, but he's got competition thanks to the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, who recently won the 2018 World Cup with France and was named the best young player in the world.

If his main issue is possibly being in somebody's shadow or not being seen as the face of a club, then going to Barca doesn't make sense. If he has moved past that and just wants to win, then maybe a Barca return could be in the cards if the clubs can reach an agreement. According to AS, Neymar doesn't have a buyout clause in his contract until 2020, with the price tag being €160 million. PSG paid €222 million for Neymar in the summer of 2017.