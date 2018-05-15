Lionel Messi says Neymar leaving PSG for Real Madrid would be a 'terrible blow' for Barcelona

He says he doesn't need to go anywhere else to prove himself

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has weighed in on the Neymar to Real Madrid rumors. In an interview with TyC Sports of Argentina, the soccer superstar said that Neymar doesn't need to leave to prove himself and that him moving to the Spanish capital after a short stint with Paris Saint-Germain would be a "terrible' blow.

It would be terrible because of everything Ney means for Barcelona. 

To finish at Real Madrid would be a big hit to us ... And at a soccer level, he would make Madrid much stronger than that it is.

And he then appeared to take a little shot at Neymar, without specifically naming him, when talking about being at Barcelona and leaving. 

"I don't need to go to another team to prove anything to anybody, "Messi said. "One watches other leagues, but at the time to decide, it's difficult to leave Barcelona." 

It doesn't feel like Messi meant any ill intent with his comments, and he still seems to have a good relationship with the Brazilian. But if they meet in the World Cup final this summer, watch out. 

