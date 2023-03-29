Lionel Messi is on quite the run. He won the World Cup in November, more or less finishing the sport of soccer by winning the last trophy left to him. Then, earlier this week he scored his 800th career goal, and now he's scored his 100th for Argentina. In the 20th minute in a friendly against Curacao Messi got on the end of a pass from Giovani Lo Celso to hit the century mark. Take a look.

He didn't stop there though. By the time halftime rolled around, Messi had a hat trick and Argentina was up 5-0. It wasn't the most competitive of matches but they all count the same in the record books.

After the match, Messi will return to Paris Saint-Germain where speculation about his contract continues to swirl. Th Argentine superstar will be a free agent this summer, and while PSG were once the favorites to extend him, the longer the two sides go without reaching an agreement the more likely it becomes that some other team might swoop in for him. Inter Miami loom and Major League Soccer have made no secret of their interest. And even a shock return to Barcelona, the club where he spent most of his storied career might not be out of the question.