During the first half of Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup match against Nashville SC, Lionel Messi accomplished a significant feat. In the seventh minute of play, he took a shot from the center of the box that may have looked like any other shot, but it was the 900th goal that Messi has ever scored for club or country. Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only male players to ever accomplish this feat, as Ronaldo has 965.

Showing no signs of slowing down ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where Messi could win a second consecutive title with Argentina, there's plenty to accomplish with Inter Miami first, including winning the Concacaf Champions Cup. Winning that would earn the Herons another berth in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they accomplished another first for an MLS team by making it to the round of 16 and defeating Porto along the way.

With the goal, new signing Sergio Reguilon's influence is already showing as the Spanish left back made his way down the pitch to get onto the ball and set up Messi with his first assist for the Herons. Then Messi did the rest with a seeing-eye shot to beat Nashville keeper Brian Schwake.

It's only the second start for Reguilon, who was brought in to replace Jordi Alba, who retired at the end of Miami's MLS Cup-winning campaign last season, but if he's able to keep making runs like this, he'll fit right in with the team. And Messi is looking to accomplish the unheardn of feat of winning the MLS MVP award for a third consecutive time, as every time that he steps on the pitch, it's clear how important he is to this team.