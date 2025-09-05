In what may be Lionel Messi's final official home game with the Argentina national team, he wasn't going to miss an opportunity to score. Arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi scored a cheeky goal that will be remembered for years to come in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday night in Buenos Aires.

Already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, the reigning world champs went ahead in the 39th minute. Julian Alvarez was played through the right side of the defense and did well to carry the ball and play Messi in the heart of the box. Messi, as he so often does, made it look ridiculously easy, using his patience and precision to lift the ball slowly above the defenders that were trying to stop him, scoring quite the sublime goal.

Take a look:

No worries from Messi, he doesn't rush it, and he puts it where nobody can stop it, as he has done countless times in his career. If this is his final official home match for Argentina, it's a goal that will live in the minds of all those in attendance. Messi added a second goal later in the game as Argentina won comfortably, 3-0.

While the expectation is for him to re-sign with Inter Miami, Messi's international future seems uncertain after the 2026 World Cup. The next Copa America isn't until 2028, and World Cup qualifying in South America for the 2030 World Cup probably won't begin until at least a year after the 2026 World Cup. There's obviously still a chance Messi, 38, continues playing, but if he does decide to hang it up, this could very well be his last official match played at home.

Argentina is expected to play upcoming friendlies abroad, with locations such as the United States and Africa rumored as potential locations. If Messi does hang up his boots after the World Cup, the expectation is for there to be a testimonial match in Argentina to honor him, as so often happens with the world's best players.