There are few things more automatic in soccer than Lionel Messi from a free kick, and it's something that Porto experienced in the Club World Cup Thursday. After heading into the half behind 1-0, Inter Miami turned it on in the second half of play with Telasco Segovia scoring an equalizer before Messi scored a sick free kick for a huge 2-1 upset. Porto played with fire on Messi's first chance, setting up a two-man wall, but giving the Argentine two shots, he's going to nail one.

He split a four-man wall from a free kick, bending it past Porto keeper Claudio Ramos at his post. With the referee cam, a new view that was introduced for the Club World Cup, Messi's goal can be seen via a first-person view, which shows how stunning it was.

With Miami defeating Porto, they've become the first team from Major League Soccer to pick up a win in the tournament with this only being the second edition of the tournament to include MLS sides. Messi has also now scored 68 free kicks for club and country, with them coming in 12 different competitions. At 37, Messi is consistently proving that he can evolve his game as he ages to elevate teams in critical moments.