Whether Lionel Messi is happy at Barcelona this season remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: He's still capable of lighting up opposing defenses and produce jaw-dropping moments.

Messi, who looked set to leave Barcelona this summer before deciding to stay and see out the remainder of his contract, started in the preseason match against Girona on Wednesday, and boy did he look good. Aside from being sharp with the ball at his feet when passing, he scored twice early on either side of half time to open up a 3-1 lead.

The first goal was an absolute beauty. First, he turned perfectly to get the defender to go past him and open up space, and then he placed a shot with top-level precision into the upper far corner of the post ... all with his right foot. Take a look:

An absolutely lovely strike. As for his second goal, it was with a similar turn, but it was on his left foot and hit a defender before going in:

Not bad for a player who wanted out and probably still does.

Barcelona begin their La Liga campaign officially on Sunday, Sept. 27. The club will host its annual Joan Gamper Trophy game on Saturday against Elche.