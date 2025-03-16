Games between Atlanta United and Inter Miami are box office and their first meeting since Atlanta knocked the Herons out of the MLS Cup playoffs was no different. Making his first start in league play this season, Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the league campaign after not starting Miami's last two games due to load management.

The Argentine has registered a goal involvement in every game that he has played so far this season with four goals and two assists in all competitions, but this goal wasn't a prototypical goal due to how it was created. Messi closed down Atlanta United midfielder Bartoz Slisz with defensive pressure, winning the ball, beating a defender and then chipping Brad Guzan for the finish when he came out of his net.

That goal leveled the match for Inter Miami after Emmanual Latte Lath's powerful header to open the scoring for Atlanta United, but it's far from a prototypical Messi goal. With everything that Messi does, defense isn't among the top things that he's known for but recognizing the situation, he acted quickly to turn a chance into a quick goal for the Herons.

It's a response that shows that this match may mean a little more after the history that these teams are building, but Miami will still need to figure out how to get the ball to Messi with space to operate and test Guzan more in the net in order to keep their unbeaten start to this young season going.

Atlanta have been able to pressure Miami's defense in the early going of the match but when one team has Messi, missed chances can come back to haunt you.