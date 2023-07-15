The wait has been a long one but Lionel Messi has officially been announced as an Inter Miami player. Joining after his contract expired with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is the biggest player to ever feature in Major League Soccer and is the biggest signing for the league, topping that of David Beckham in 2007. Expected to debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Messi will change the trajectory for what Inter Miami can accomplish.

"I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Inter Miami CF managing owner, Jorge Mas. "In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world's elite players. A club that would transform the global view of fútbol in the United States and ensure that wherever fútbol is discussed, your Inter Miami is part of the conversation. A heartfelt thank you to our fans that never stopped believing. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality."

It was a deal that took a while to put together due to rights deals with Adidas and Apple along with Miami's roster construction. Rodolfo Pizzaro officially agreed to a mutual termination of his contract to open a designated player spot for Messi. Pizzaro will now head to AEK Athens in Greece to reunite with his former coach Matías Almeyda who coached Pizzaro at Chivas Guadalajara.

That cleared the way to fit Messi under MLS roster constructions so that Miami's new era can begin. With Tata Martino already announced as the new coach and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also expected to join, this is a roster that will look very different from the one at the bottom of the Eastern Conference right now.

Only time will tell what Messi's legacy will be within Major League Soccer but this is the biggest transfer to come to an American soccer team since Pele joined the New York Cosmos helping revolutionize the sport in America.