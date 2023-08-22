Lionel Messi has already made one final with Inter Miami and will look to make another one on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. Inter Miami will face FC Cincinnati and Messi is expected to play a major role as the team look to follow up their Leagues Cup triumph over the weekend by booking a spot in the cup competition's final. The winner of the matchup awaits the winner of the second semifinal between the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake.

Both semifinal matches will air on CBS Sports Golazo Network, but to mark the occasion, Paramount+ will be offering a unique look at the high-stakes encounter with a Star Cam focused specifically on Messi. Here's what you need to know before turning in.

How to watch Star Cam and odds



Date: Wednesday, August 23 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 23 | 7 p.m. ET Location: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: FC Cincinnati +210; Draw +265; Inter Miami -104

Storylines

Messi's stint in Miami has gone without a hitch. He's already scored 10 goals in seven games for the club and picked up Leagues Cup golden boot honors alongside the team accolade. The Leagues Cup is the first piece of silverware for Miami, which began play in 2020, and allowed the club to book their first-ever CONCACAF Champions Cup berth. The club has little history of challenging for top honors in American soccer, but their fortunes have changed almost overnight with Messi's arrival.

Messi's teammates, though, did well enough in their own right to earn a semifinal berth in the Open Cup before his arrival and will hope he can continue his strong form to keep the run alive. Cincinnati, meanwhile, will become the latest team to answer the age-old question that has yet to be answered during his month-old stint in the United States: How do you defend against Messi? He has scored at least once in every match he's played so far and the odds favor him to score yet again this week.

How to watch CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+

The Golazo Network is available via CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount+ subscribers can get an up-close look at Lionel Messi's greatness with the Star Cam, which follows his every move and touch on the pitch.

Prediction

Stopping Messi has proved impossible so far, and there's no indication yet that he's slowing down. That said, with only a few days' rest from Saturday's Leagues Cup victory, Messi and his teammates may arrive in Cincinnati with tired legs that could provide some opening for the hosts. Pick: FC Cincinnati 1, Inter Miami 2

