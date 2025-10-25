Inter Miami have opened the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC behind a rarity from Lionel Messi. The Argentine number 10 has now scored 891 goals in his career, but only 29 of those have come with his head. After Inter Miami weathered the storm of Nashville's start to the game, Luis Suarez found Messi with a pass over the top, which he finished off with not just a header but a diving header to get past Joe Willis for the lead. Suarez may have taken a step back scoring-wise from last season, where he scored 20 goals, but his movement has still been critical for Miami to create chances, and it showed in this one.

Here's the goal:

Miami were able to ride that goal to a halftime lead, which put them 45 minutes closer to defeating Nashville SC in this best-of-three series, and Tadeo Allende added the insurance goal from a Messi assist to put them ahead. Messi would also add another goal to complete his brace deep into stoppage time for the final advantage.

Game two will take place in Nashville on Saturday, Nov. 1, with the first team to get to two wins advancing to the next round. If a game three is needed in this best-of-three series, then things will return to Fort Lauderdale.

After facing Miami on the final day of the MLS regular season, losing 5-2, the Herons had B.J. Callaghan's team's number yet again. Nashville are now winless in three straight matches and will face elimination in that match next Saturday at GEODIS Park.

Where worry will set in isn't that Miami won, but more on how they won. Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar were well contained during the match by Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul, keeping Nashville's attack at bay. Miami's defense kept Surridge with fewer than 15 touches during the match, leaving Nashville searching for answers. It's something that Callaghan will need to adjust in the next match between the two.

After being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by Atlanta United last season, this is a strong start to putting that behind them. Messi will be key in anything now, having scored 39 goals in all competitions en route to a likely league MVP award. The one thing missing from Miami's season is a knockout tournament victory after falling in the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup, and closing out this match will put them closer to making this season a success.