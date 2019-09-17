Lionel Messi starts on the bench for Barcelona's Champions League showdown vs. Borussia Dortmund

Lionel Messi may just make his season debut on Tuesday after being named to the bench for the Champions League group stage opener against Borussia Dortmund. You can see the match at 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free) and follow it here.

Messi hasn't played for Barcelona all season long, missing the first four matches in La Liga due to a calf injury. Barca has gone 2-1-1 without him in the league, and he also didn't feature in the preseason, missing the team's tour of the United States. In his place, Antoine Griezmann and 16-year-old Ansu Fati have carried the load, with Luis Suarez returning from injury over the weekend to score twice against Valencia. All three of them start in attack on Tuesday against former player Paco Alcacer and the German club.

Ansu Fati will also make history in this one as he's set to become Barca's youngest ever player to play in the Champions League in club history.

If Messi does see some action on Tuesday and it goes well, one would expect him to play his first La Liga game this weekend against Granada on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.