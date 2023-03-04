Everyone in MLS seems to be getting behind Lionel Messi heading to Inter Miami, even league commissioner Don Garber. After winning the World Cup with Argentina, Messi is out of contract with PSG during the summer, and despite PSG wanting to sign him to an extension interest from Miami is growing. Prior to the season, manager Phil Neville did nothing to tamp down excitement over the potential of Miami landing Messi, "I'm not going to deny (it and say) there isn't truth in the speculation that we're interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets," but Garber went a little further in showing that the league can be flexible to land Messi.

"You're dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game," Garber said speaking to The Athletic on Thursday. "So when there are rumors of him connected to Miami, that's great. And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS, it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down. I can't give any more details than that because we don't have them."

While Garber did try to temper expectations by stating that he can't give more details, he did also say that, "teams have the flexibility to do unique things." Hearing that, it's hard not to think back to reports that Messi could acquire a 35% stake in ownership if he were to come to the club.

It would take something of that nature to afford a player of Messi's caliber, and it's a possibility that could entice Messi, especially with the Miami Freedom Park project on tap for the team, including business space, hotels, and shops surrounding the stadium to enhance that ownership stake.

Due to PSG needing to slash their wage budget, one of the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar or Messi would likely need to depart which is made even trickier given that Messi is receiving some of his salary in cryptocurrency. As the crypto economy has collapsed, keeping Messi at his current overall salary could cost PSG more than what it did this season, opening the door for an exit to Miami.

Adding that with Garber's statement, along with the fact that Messi would be getting the biggest kind of loophole deal since David Beckham's deal with the LA Galaxy got him an expansion club in the league (which ironically enough became the Inter Miami team now chasing Messi), and things get quite interesting.

Miami has shed contracts and they have an empty Designated Player spot while Messi already has a condo in the city. There is also a South American contingent in the city as well making it a viable move. Both could factor into making a move which would give Messi the opportunity to lead Miami to their first trophy. Despite Messi still being at a level to perform in top European leagues, the pros of coming to MLS are adding up, especially if the commissioner is willing to ensure that they can happen.

The interest from MLS won't go away until Messi makes a decision and the longer that it takes, the more likely it will be that we will see Messi play in the United States. It's an exciting possibility and one that is certainly within reach.