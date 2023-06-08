In a groundbreaking move, global soccer icon Lionel Messi is heading to Inter Miami when the MLS summer transfer window opens on July 5th. After his contract expires with Paris Saint-Germain later this month, Messi will move on a free transfer although there are still a few more things to be done before he officially signs his contract with the Herons. But with those seeming to be formalities, anticipation is building to see arguably the greatest soccer player ever play in America.

We've already seen ticket prices for any game featuring Miami rising while their odds are also falling for Miami to win MLS Cup but that just leads to making people wonder when will Messi make his debut. Technically there are a few answers to that as Inter Miami are still involved in three competitions kicking off at different times and with league commissioner Don Garber having a pick to draft a player into the MLS All-STar Game, there's nothing stopping Messi from featuring in that without actually playing a game for Miami.

The Herons are involved in the league, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and the newly created Leagues Cup.

Here's when he could make his debut:

July 8th: vs. D.C. United

Realistically, while if everything breaks correctly, Inter Miami could have Messi in house for their game against D.C. United on July 8th, there are two things to consider. It doesn't make much sense to debut the biggest signing in league history away from home, and the team also needs to consider that Messi needs a break after this long European season and to settle into his new home.

July 19: MLS All-Star Game

If Messi is called into the MLS All-Star Game, then he could make a brief appearance at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on July 19th. We've seen players appear in this game before having not played all that much for their club, and this would be some spectacle for him to get his MLS debut, though it is hard to see Inter Miami being cool with that.

July 21: vs. Cruz Azul

After winning the World Cup with Argentina, Messi has essentially been playing soccer nonstop since July of 2022 when PSG played in the Trophee des Championes against Nantes. For protecting his legs, he'd need at least a month of rest and to be eased back into playing which is why it has been reported that his debut for the club would likely be their Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium.

Not only does that allow Messi to debut at home while helping MLS promote a new competition against a well know Liga MX side but it also ensures that he gets appropriate rest before rolling into a summer of MLS.

August 20: vs. Charlotte FC

After that, there will be another break during which Messi can rest again before facing Charlotte FC at home on August 20. By that match, it would be in standard preseason time for Messi and he'll be ready to help drive Miami to the playoffs with only 12 matches remaining in the regular season.



