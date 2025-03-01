Inter Miami will be in for a challenge facing the Houston Dynamo on Sunday as Lionel Messi didn't travel with the team, according to the Miami Herald. There's no injury concern, just that Messi needed to be rested given Inter Miami's congested schedule juggling Champions Cup play and league play, per the report. Messi has already logged 249 minutes for the Herons in all competitions, registering two goals and two assists picking, up right where he left off last season after winning the league MVP.

"Leo is fine. He is OK. He will train normally like the rest of his teammates," Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said about Messi's fitness, according to the report.

Heading to Jamaica to face Caviler SC in the Champions Cup round of 16 on Thursday, this is a moment that makes complete sense for Messi to rest for a match that Miami should be able to win without him. This also increases the likelihood that Miami will have a healthy Messi for the entire season, unlike last season. There's no current risk for Messi to miss Miami's Champions Cup game but these are moments when Mascherano will have to make tough decisions about when to rest his players.

Tomas Aviles will already be absent from this match with a red card suspension that he picked up in Miami's season-opening draw versus New York City FC and there could be more rotation for the match in Houston. These opportunities to rotate will be fewer as the season progresses and other competitions like the Leagues Cup and the Club World Cup take hold, so taking them now will be important.

Miami can look to figure out if a player can step up in his absence but the signs are there that new signings Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende will be able to help pick up some of the slack in attack. For Houston fans expecting to see Messi, this can come as a disappointment, but previously teams like the Chicago Fire have offered vouchers if the Argentine missed matches in their market.

While not a requirement for any team, these gestures of goodwill go a long way in maintaining fan relationships. Ticket prices soar when Messi comes to town and fans also travel further to catch a glimpse of him. Of course, stars may still be present in Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, but no one sells a ticket like Messi.

How to watch and odds

