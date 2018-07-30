Lionel Messi torments his gigantic dog with absolutely ridiculous dribbling skills
Not even Messi's family is safe from his skills
If you're as good as Lionel Messi, you never stop practicing, even if it means hurting the one you love. A video made the rounds on Monday of Messi playing keep-away with his dog in what looks like the most frustrating experience ever. And it's a big dog too -- you can tell it's trying really hard not to tackle Messi.
The blatant handball about five seconds in might give the edge to the dog, however. Messi plays keep-away for a good 30 seconds, standing agonizingly close to the net but never putting it home.
His dog, meanwhile, looks like it's running through a sprinkler over and over again. Fans, however, just couldn't let the handball go, with some even interjecting some friendly debate.
It's all fun and games until you realize Ronaldo fans are being serious.
Stuff like this is always wholesome to see, and that dog is clearly having a good time. Nonetheless, I wouldn't play keep-away from something that could bowl me over if it decided it was sick of being taunted.
Messi's Argentina was knocked out of the round of 16 at the World Cup, so maybe this is how he vents. Some say that he's still dribbling while his dog tries to intercept the ball from him.
-
Neymar on fouls: Sometimes I overreact
Neymar's theatrics on the pitch were ridiculed during the World Cup, but he's worried about...
-
2018 International Champions Cup scores
Keeping you updated with everything you need to know about this summer's International Champions...
-
Shaqiri delivers in his Liverpool debut
Liverpool has a lot to look forward to after Shaqiri's addition earlier in July
-
Premier League 2018-19 odds, best bets
European soccer experts picks the winner of the 2018-2019 Premier League season
-
Zlatan says he could play with LeBron
Ibrahimovic said that he's willing to help the Lakers if they need help
-
Report: Mexico, Osorio part ways
The 56-year-old Colombian could be in play for the U.S. men's national team job