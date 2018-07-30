Lionel Messi torments his gigantic dog with absolutely ridiculous dribbling skills

If you're as good as Lionel Messi, you never stop practicing, even if it means hurting the one you love. A video made the rounds on Monday of Messi playing keep-away with his dog in what looks like the most frustrating experience ever. And it's a big dog too -- you can tell it's trying really hard not to tackle Messi.

Lionel Messi playing keep-away with his dog is adorable. pic.twitter.com/eeY8ikMM44 — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2018

The blatant handball about five seconds in might give the edge to the dog, however. Messi plays keep-away for a good 30 seconds, standing agonizingly close to the net but never putting it home.

His dog, meanwhile, looks like it's running through a sprinkler over and over again. Fans, however, just couldn't let the handball go, with some even interjecting some friendly debate.

Needed a hand ball to cook a dog? Ronaldo would never — Micah Taylor (@procowtipper) July 30, 2018

we're just going to ignore the hand ball? — Boston Optimist (@cwags86) July 30, 2018

Ronaldo fans: ...but did he score though ? — Chotty Pogba 🇫🇷 (@SamChotty) July 30, 2018

It's all fun and games until you realize Ronaldo fans are being serious.

Stuff like this is always wholesome to see, and that dog is clearly having a good time. Nonetheless, I wouldn't play keep-away from something that could bowl me over if it decided it was sick of being taunted.

Messi's Argentina was knocked out of the round of 16 at the World Cup, so maybe this is how he vents. Some say that he's still dribbling while his dog tries to intercept the ball from him.