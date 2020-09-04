As the Lionel Messi transfer saga rages on, there still has not been any official movement from Barcelona. The superstar made it clear last week that he wants out of Barca after the roughest season he's experienced at the club. So what's the latest on his situation from all angles? Here's what to know:

Report in Argentina says he is staying

TyC Sports in Argentina is reporting that Messi will stay with Barcelona until June 30, 2021 when his contract expires. The report suggests that Messi doesn't want to leave in the middle of a legal battle between him and the club to avoid having a court battle between the two sides.

Earlier on Friday, his father and agent, Jorge Messi, claimed there is no release clause in his contract and that his son could leave for free.

In a letter to La Liga, Jorge Messi wrote "The buyout clause does not apply in Lionel's contract," saying that the league misread his contract.

Barca wants contract extension

On Wednesday, the club reportedly said it won't negotiate Messi's exit and even offered a two-year contract, according to Cope. That came after a meeting between club president Josep Bartomeu and Jorge Messi

On Thursday, Messi's father spoke to Deportes Cuatro and didn't appear to rule out his son staying:

The report asked, "Are you considering the possibility of Messi staying and for him to leave next year for free?"

Messi's father responded simply by saying, "I don't know."

Now, of course, take that for what it is worth. If he wasn't considering staying, would he have been truthful and said no? It's obviously hard to tell.

Signs show Messi wants to leave

With reported interest from Manchester City and PSG, Messi failed to show up for coronavirus testing and training this week.

Bartomeu not wanting to negotiate and then offering a two-year contract extension seems like an interesting tactic that probably won't work. The question now is -- is the plan for Messi to stay one more year and then leave, or is there a chance Barca can make something work?

Earlier in the week, his father was interviewed briefly by Spanish TV program El Chiringuito upon exiting a taxi before the meeting, and there he said it would be difficult for Messi to stay.

The reported asked, "How do you see the situation?"

"Difficult," Jorge Messi said.

The reporter then asked, "Difficult for him to stay?"

He responded with "yes."

Jorge Messi went on to say he doesn't know what will happen, while also saying he doesn't know if Manchester City is an option. Jorge Messi also said he has not spoken with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

A move to City would make them the clear favorites to win next season's Champions League, but pulling off the financial part of a move like this would be tricky. Messi's buyout clause is 700 million euros.